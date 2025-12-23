US Customs and Border reports as they head into the new 2026 fiscal year, several sectors are already seeing more drops in illegal crossings.

San Diego Sector sees plummeting numbers

CBP issued information this week that crossings have dropped 93 percent, compared with this same period a year ago.

According to US Customs:

"Through the first two months of the new fiscal year, the sector has recorded 1,793 apprehensions. This figure represents a 93% decrease over the same period from one year prior, when the sector had already recorded 24,735 apprehensions. This low level of activity has not been seen in the sector since the 1960s."

Officials credit the decreased crossings to a mix of increased border walls and infrastructure, new and improved cooperative efforts with area law enforcement, and increased patrols. Also, another 14 miles of border wall is being added in the sector.

Border walls are used to help 'channel' would-be crossers into certain areas where resources can be more focused.

The increased efforts have also resulted in a lot more drug confiscations. According to CBP:

"San Diego Sector had a record-breaking year in fiscal 2025, seizing 11,311 pounds of methamphetamine. It looks to continue that momentum, having already taken 970 pounds of methamphetamine, 555 pounds of cocaine and 113 pounds of fentanyl off the streets in the first two months of fiscal 2026."

CBP continues to bolster its numbers as well, hiring and training hundreds of agents and bringing many back, veterans who were going to retire but chose to stay on due to the change in the Administration-resulting in greatly increased security emphasis.