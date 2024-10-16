Same Colors, Mascot–Pasco vs. Hermiston Bulldog Bowl Oct. 25th

Since Hermiston joined the Mid-Columbia Conference in 2018, the Oregon school has competed for the league title in a few sports. This year, the Bulldogs will be taking on another purple Bulldog for the 6th time, but with a new wrinkle designed to spice up a difficult season for both schools.

Pasco, Hermiston share the same colors and mascots

To add a little flavor and rivalry to the Pasco-Hermiston game, Pasco athletic officials announced the 1st ever Bulldog Bowl, complete with its own trophy, that will go to the winner of the football game between the two schools on October 25th.

It adds some fun to a season that has not been kind to either school. Hermiston, who won an Oregon state 5A football title in 2014, has not had considerable success since. The Bulldogs have not had a winning record since 2018, and are 15-29 over the last five seasons.

Pasco, who is still working to recover from the building of the football program at Chiawana HS, has not had a winning record since 2008, and is 9-37 over the last five seasons.

This year, both teams, as of October 16th., are 0-6 overall, and 0-5 in league play. Pasco is a MCC 4A school, Hermiston MCC 3A. Both teams are at the bottom of the league in points scored and allowed.

Get our free mobile app

It is possible, depending on how they do this Friday, this could be either schools' only opportunity to win a game this season.

However, kudos to Pasco and Hermiston officials for finding ways to put some motivation and fun into this contest, and taking advantage of two schools that have the same colors and mascots, and a quirky trophy to boot. The game will be held Friday Oct. 25th 7 PM at Pasco's Edgar Brown Stadium.