Salmonella Outbreaks Expanded to Include WA

According to the CDC, this week's salmonella outbreaks have sickened people in 29 states, and WA has been added to the list

outbreaks linked to backyard poultry

The CDC says 109 people in 29 states have been diagnosed with the illness, and 33 are in the hospital.

3 of those cases are reported now in WA state, but unlike a more typical case where people are affected by tainted food from a distributor or company, these are multiple different outbreaks.

Get our free mobile app

The CDC says they're linked to backyard poultry or people's own home operations. NO deaths have been reported. According to the CDC:

"Backyard poultry, such as chickens and ducks, can carry Salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean. These germs can easily spread to anything in the areas where the poultry live and roam.

You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry or anything in their environment and then touching your mouth or food and swallowing Salmonella germs."

Practicing safe sanitation such as washing hands and even clothing after dealing with the poultry can greatly minimize the chances of contracting it.