The Benton County Sheriff's Office did not say what led up to the crash, but two vehicles were destroyed.

The Thursday Afternoon Crash Happened SW of Kennewick

The BCSO responded to the area near Reese Road and South Plymouth Road.

The area was closed for a number of hours as victims were attended to, and investigators worked the scene, then clean up.

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At least one victim required being airlifted out of the area with serious injuries. Others who were hurt were taken to area hospitals.

Accident Detectives were dispatched to determine what likely led up to the accident, no other details have been released, nor have any victim updates.

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