Richland Police Fish Out Errant Drone That Nosedived Into Golf Course Pond

Richland Police had to turn to their inner McGuyver early Monday, when a drone being used to search for a wanted vehicle theft suspect decided to go swimming.

Police Were Searching for Man who Stole a Company Box Truck

Early Monday morning, a stolen large box truck that was reported stolen was located behind the AT&T store in Richland near Columbia Point. RPD says Flock camera recognition gave them a 'hit' on the plate.

Get our free mobile app

As Officers began to investigate the truck and surrounding area, they spotted a person who is 'familiar' with law enforcement, lurking nearby in a suspicious manner.

The man, identiified as Jason Castaneda, was linked to the truck because some of his personal effects were still inside the vehicle.

The Suspect Fled Toward the Columbia Point Golf Course

As Officers began to search for Castaneda, a drone was brought in to help locate him. However, as Officers began to scan the area, the drone abruptly and unexpectedly gave a low battery warning. When that happens, most drones are automatically programmed to do an emergency landing while they still have power--to prevent them from crashing.

RPD Facebook RPD Facebook loading...

The drone performed the landing--right in the middle of one of the water ponds on the golf course.

But not to be deterred, Richland Officers using a fishing rod, bungee chords and imagination, recovered the drone intact, although it was soggy.

And, Castenda was captured without incident.

Drones are NOT Cheap!

While civilian consumer drone models can be found at cheap as $50 to $1,500, a typical law enforcement (non-military) model usually costs between $5 and $10K. That's because they are equipped with versatile thermal and nighttime imaging scanners so they can track suspects and other objects in darkness.