Royal City Man Facing Aggrevated Child Rape and Molestation Charges
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a 54-year-old Royal City man appeared in Court Wednesday on serious charges.
The man is accused of rape and molestation of two girls
Sergio Leal Barragan is being held in the Grant County Jail, and is facing counts of 1st Degree Child Rape and Molestation, with Aggravating Circumstances.
The Aggravated charges carry more weight and allow prosecutors to push for longer sentences if convicted. Officials say the aggravators added are abuse of trust, as he knew the victims before the assaults began.
The GCSO says the incidents went on for a prolonged time, and began when the female juveniles were 7 and 9 years old respectively.
The investigation continues.
