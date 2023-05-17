Royal City Burglar Says He Stole Battery to Jump Start His Car

GCSO GCSO loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Department released information about a burglary last Friday, May 12th, and the suspect's motivation was rather different.

Man caught after he and his car were captured on surveillance video

The GCSO now says the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Erasmo Gutierrez of Othello, allegedly forced open doors to both the home and garage, at a residence located at 11600-block of SR26 West near Royal City.

The homeowner said they got an alert on their phone about activity on the camera, and the images showed the suspect parked in the driveway. When the homeowner got there, Gutierrez sped away with the homeowner following them.

Using images from the camera, Deputies located the suspect's car at a gas station in Royal City, and he was arrested without incident.

Get our free mobile app

Amazon Amazon loading...

The suspect told officers he broke in to find a battery so he could jump-start his car. He's now in the Grant County Jail in Ephrata facing at least 2nd Degree Burglary charges.