Robot Zaps Farm Weeds With Lasers, Company Expands to Richland

If you could zap weeds in your garden, flower bed or other areas, you'd probably try it. A company using AI, and who is expanding to the Tri-Cities, has done just that. This YouTube video is from Carbon Robotics, the company that has produced this tech.

Carbon Robotics has created a new tractor device that uses AI and sophisticated tech to identify, pinpoint, and destroy weeds in farmers' fields using lasers--without affecting the soil composition.

According to Geekwire, the company, which has been around for a few years, has secured new funding to continue its pursuit of pesticide-free weed and invasive plant removal. According to Geekwire:

"Carbon Robotics’ “LaserWeeder” machine attaches to the back of a tractor and uses an array of AI-powered technology to detect plants in fields and then target and eliminate weeds with lasers, without disturbing the soil microbiology. Each machine relies on 24 Nvidia graphics processing units, processing 4.7 million high-resolution images per hour."

The Laserweeder travels the field using AI and digital scanning tech to identify various types of weeds, and then zaps them using a laser. The treatment kills the weeds, but does not change the PH or composition of the soil.

The idea is to offer an alternative to pesticide use for farmers, especially with the growing EPA and other restrictions being aimed at the weed-control industry.

Geekwire did not elaborate details, but reports the company is opening a 24,000 square-foot facility near Richland, to further its project. The company has already sold the tech to a number of farmers, and it is being utilized in various parts of the US, and even overseas.