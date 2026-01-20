Okanogan Robbery Suspect Turns Dog on Deputies During Traffic Stop

Sometimes we hear of 'guard' dogs being aggressive toward intruders on peoples' property, but rarely does a wanted suspect apparently 'turn' their dog on law enforcement.

Okanokan County Sheriffs Deputies Confront Robbery Suspect

Monday afternoon, shortly before 1 PM, the OCSO responded to an armed robbery at a roadside grocery store on Highway 20,about five miles east of Tonasket,and 15 miles northeast of Okanogan.

The clerk reported the male suspect pointed a gun at them, stole a variety of items and fled in in their vehicle west on the highway.

A short time later, Deputies located the suspect vehicle, who initially refused to pull over. However, after multiple units were able to force the driver to the shoulder, the man refused to get out. Instead it appears he 'turned' his dog on the Officers, letting the animal out of the vehicle and the dog charged, attempting to attack the Deputies.

Sadly, the OCSO says the dog had to be 'destroyed' at the scene for the safety of Officers. The suspect, identified as Steven Seymour, was arrested and is in the Okanogan County Jail facing multiple charges.

The investigation continues.