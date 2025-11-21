A 31-year-old suspect is in the Yakima County Jail following a violent vehicle robbery

A couple were forced off the road early Wednesday morning

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office reports around 4:30 AM a 52-year-old man was driving on Van Belle Road near Cemetery Road, just north of Sunnyside, when another vehicle passed them, then slowed and forced him off the road.

Then the suspect approached the victim and his wife, and waved a knife demanding money. The two victims complied and during the incident, the man suffered a few slash marks including his arm and face. The woman sustained minor injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect then got in his car and sped off. The suspect's car was later located in the 1000 block of South 14th in Sunnyside at a residence.

The suspect was contacted and arrested without incident. He's facing 2 counts each of 1st. Degree Robbery and Assault. The investigation continues.

The man was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for additional treatment.