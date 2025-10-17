2 Men Jailed in Moses Lake Road Rage Gun Threat

2 west-side WA men are in the Grant County Jail on multiple charges following a road rage weapons threat.

The two were captured at a home on Lakeshore Drive

Around 7:05 PM Thursday, MLPD Officers were alerted about a weapons threat. A short time earlier, 2 men in a car fled a minor fender-bender accident with a victim in the parking lot of the Tap House Craft Bar on Valley Road.

The victim tailed them and was able to flag them down in the 1000 block of Marina Drive. However, when the driver contacted them, the two threatened them with a firearm. MLPD said the victim, obviously scared, fled the scene.

Police, along with the Moses Lake Tactical Unit were able to locate the two at a home on Lakeshore Drive, and they were surrounded and arrested without incident.

The two suspects, Sean Mcgowan 52-years-old, and Casey Mcgowan 49-years-old and both from Issaquah, are now facing multiple felony charges for assault, harassment, and charges related to the accident. The investigation continues. MLPD also used a warrant to search the home where they were located.