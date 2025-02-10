Ritzville Man Busted for Stolen Gun, Dozens of Road Signs

An Adams County man is facing multiple charges related to a stolen firearm, and another unusual collection of items.

Adams County Deputies find road signs on man's property

Saturday, Adams County Deputies, at the request of Ritzville Police, began to investigate a firearm theft from a mechanic shop in the city.

The investigation pointed to 36-year-old John R. Drew as the likely suspect. Deputies searched his property over the weekend and not only found the stolen firearm, but also found at least 40 suspected stolen road signs from around the county. There are a lot of us who, maybe, admit to swiping a road sign in their earlier years, but it's rather unusual for an adult to be caught with this many.

According to a leading traffic safety company, worksafetci.com, these road signs usually cost between $25 and $35 per square foot to replace. So, if Drew had at least 40 stolen signs, the cost would probablyl be somewhere between $3 and $4,000 to replace--easily making it a felony.

According to the ACSO, Drew is facing the following charges:

• Theft of a Firearm • Possession of a Stolen Firearm • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree • Alien in Possession of a Firearm • Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree