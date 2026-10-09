There's already electronic deadbolt models on the market these days, but the new one from Ring, says the manufacturer, has a feature nobody else does.

Ring Set to Debut New Door Lock This Fall

Ring, who's made their fortune with doorbell cams, is moving into security. According to Geekwire and other sources, the new Ring Deadbolt Lock will be available in retail locations soon. Ring's founder says they've solved the problem that's kept electronic locks from becoming more popular.

"Traditional" electronic locks and deadbolts suffer from one flaw--the batteries can die, leaving the person outside, stuck. That's why they come with a back up key.

Click Here to See a Demontration Video of the Lock

Ring Owner Says Why Need a Key?

Ring's founder Jamie Siminoff says the idea of having to use a backup key is redundant. Although a homeowner might get extended time from the lock until the batteries fail, if they do, (and eventually they will wear out) you're stuck unless you have the key.

Ring's deadbolt model has a dial that generates power and sends it to the batteries. If they are dead, it can generate enough power to unlock the lock. Ring says you just turn the dial 5-10 times, and when the light turns green, it can be opened.

There are a Lot of Other Models That Have Backups, But...

Other smart locks, according to Ring, offer terminals for a 9-volt or other appropriate battery, but Siminoff says that doesn't do a homeowner any good, especially if they're standing outside at 1 AM, and it's raining and they don't have a battery on them or a cable.

The price of the unit from Ring is said to be set at $249.