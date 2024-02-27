Right After Chief Cop Resigns, Prosser Ousts City Administrator

Last Friday, embattled Prosser Police Chief Jay King turned in his resignation, and now another Prosser City Official is out.

City Manager is let go

Chief King was on administrative leave, following allegations concerning his performance as the leader of the Department. He was accused of fostering a hostile work environment, and a worker's union vote of no confidence was recently taken.

An investigation had begun into the allegations, and now Prosser has let go their City Administrator.

The news release from the City was very brief, it said:

"On Monday, February 26th, 2024, Mayor Gary Vegar elected to separate City Administrator Tom Glover's employment with the City of Prosser, without cause effective immediately."

No other information was included in the release. It is not known if this dismissal is directly related to the ongoing situation with the Chief of Police. The City had launched a third-party investigation into Chief King's management practices, which is why he was placed on administrative leave in mid-January.

The City Council's next meeting is scheduled for February 27th, Tuesday evening.