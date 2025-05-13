Richland’s Howard Amon Park Playground Grand Re-Opening Coming Friday May 16th.

Richland Parks and Rec invite the public to attend the grand re-opening of the playround at Howard Amon Park, following its remodel.

Grand Opening coming Friday May 16

Richland Parks and Rec says the park features a cruise boat theme, including a paddle wheeler. The expanded park includes new features, increased capacity and access.

The surface consists of a pour-in rubber safety pad that is colorized to pay tribute to the rivers of our area.

According to the city, some of its features include (specifically)

"Larger play structure with expanded playground footprint

Improved ADA accessibility: firm surfaces, wider access points, transfer options

Dueling ziplines

More swings, including expression swings

Dedicated play areas for preschoolers and all-age users

Sensory play equipment

Inclusive whirl feature"

The Grand Opening Celebration will happen at 11 AM on Friday Mary 16th. The public is invited to attend.

