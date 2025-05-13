Richland’s Howard Amon Park Playground Grand Re-Opening Coming Friday May 16th.
Richland Parks and Rec invite the public to attend the grand re-opening of the playround at Howard Amon Park, following its remodel.
Grand Opening coming Friday May 16
Richland Parks and Rec says the park features a cruise boat theme, including a paddle wheeler. The expanded park includes new features, increased capacity and access.
The surface consists of a pour-in rubber safety pad that is colorized to pay tribute to the rivers of our area.
According to the city, some of its features include (specifically)
- "Larger play structure with expanded playground footprint
- Improved ADA accessibility: firm surfaces, wider access points, transfer options
- Dueling ziplines
- More swings, including expression swings
- Dedicated play areas for preschoolers and all-age users
- Sensory play equipment
- Inclusive whirl feature"
The Grand Opening Celebration will happen at 11 AM on Friday Mary 16th. The public is invited to attend.
