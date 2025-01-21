Richland Voters Will Decide on Performing Arts Center in February

Ballots have gone out for certain areas of the Mid-Columbia, for the February 11th special election.

Richland voters will decide fate of new performing arts center

The Richland Public Facilities District is now the leader in the effort to bring a performing arts center to the Mid-Columbia.

According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, last October the PFD voted to place the proposal on the February special elections ballot. The proposed Mid- Columbia Performing Arts Center would be located in the west end of Columbia Park, her the REACH Museum.

It would have a main theater seating around 800 people, plus a 2,500 square-foot community space, a gallery, offices, kitchen, and rooms to be used by performing groups.

THe $81 million dollar project would take about a year-and-a-half to complete, according to the TCAJOB.

Nearly two dozen local community groups are supporting the project, including TRIDEC, Tri-City Regional Chamber, Visit Tri-Cities, and the Richland Chamber.

Richland voters will decide, and according to the TCAJOB:

"The proposed tax increase would put Richland’s sales tax on level with Pasco and Walla Walla. If approved, it would generate nearly $4.3 million in 2026 for the arts center project, with the amount projected to increase in the years following."