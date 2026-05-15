It's often referred to as the third tallest building in Richland, and it's had a number of different tenants. Now, it could have another long-term use.

(NOTE: since the expansion of Kadlec Regional Medical Center, it's taller, making the Jadwin the 4th. but in the overall history of Richland 'natives,' Jadwin still thought of as 3rd).

City of Richland Moving to Purchase the Jadwin Building

The Jadwin Building at 1200 Jadwin opened in 1980, and for a number of years was used by the Department of Energy. Then in 2019, it was sold, however, proposed developments by B2 1200 Jadwin LLC who bought it for just under $500K, never materialized.

Their plan had been to renovate it into multi-family apartments. Then, the structure was sold to 1200 Jadwin LLC for $3.5 million which is operated by former Moore Mansion owner Corey Bitton in 2024. A permit to clean out the interior and prepare it for other uses was taken out, but expired with no activity.

The City Has Unanimously Agreet to Purchase the Structure.

The price is said to be about $7.75 million. The plan is to utilize it as the next Richland Police Station. Unlike other locations that were considered, the City will save a lot of money doing this route. However, the costs to renovate and upgrade the building to a Police station and some other related city services could run upwards of $42 million.

How Will the City Offset the Cost?

According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and other reports, the city is hoping offset the renovation costs via the sale of land in the Northwest Advanced Clean Energy Park. That land is slated to be used by Atlas Agro to build a data center.

The current RPD Station is 19,000 square feet, the Jadwin Building offers a total of 126,000 square feet. The next phase is what's called due dilligence, and updating and informing the public about the project. Details about the project can be looked at here.