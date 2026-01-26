Richland School District Chief Won’t Seek Extension, Will Resign in 2027

The Richland School District Superintendent will be stepping down in 2027, will not seek contract extension.

Superintendent Shelley Redinger Will Leave Next Year

Emails and information sent to parents, teachers and the District informed them of the decision. Her current contract ends in June 2027.

Redinger, who started in the Richland District years ago, came back to Richland from Spokane with other stops in Sandy, OR and Pennsylvania.

During her tenure, she oversaw the District during their COVID period, a large cyber incident, and the fatal shooting of a Wiley Elementary paraeducator. According to the Tri-City Herald, she issued a statement that read in part:

"Because of our collective perseverance, Richland School District is on solid footing and moving in a positive direction."

Around six months ago, the School Board declined to extend her contract, considered a routine exercise, until they saw what they referred to as better results. These included student academic growth and fiscal management.

The District will being a search for a replacement Superintendent soon.