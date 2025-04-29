Richland Stabbing Suspect Caught at Hospital, Being Treated for Own Injuries

Area where Richland victim found (google street view) Area where Richland victim found (google street view) loading...

Richland Police were able to locate the suspect in a stabbing incident from Sunday.

Sunday evening, victim found lying in road

Around 9:43 PM, Richland Police were called to a welfare check on man found lying in the street near Duportail and Riverside Ave.

The man was suffering from stab wounds to his head and face and he told Officers an altercation had occurred outside of his parked vehicle.

The man was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, but before his surgery, was able to identify his attacker. The man's injuries were severe but not life-threatening.

Richland Officers found the suspect was also at Kadlec, the man had also sustained some minor injuries of his own. A family member had taken him there for treatment and he was arrested after Police were able to ID him.

RPD says the suspect and victim knew each other and the assault was targeted. The suspect is now in the Benton County Jail.