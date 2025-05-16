Richland Shoreline Stability Testing Happening May 19, 20

Shoreline stability testing areas (City of Richland)

Even the most stable or secure shorelines along lakes and rivers can eventually crumble or erode. That's why next week, Richland is testing part of the Columbia River shoreline

   Stability testing coming next Monday and Tuesday

Monday and Tuesday, May 19 and 20th. Richland says Geo-engineers will be taking numerous soil samples and making measurements alongside part of the river.

They will also conduct a number of other stability tests.  The affected area will be between the Bradley Boulevard Trailhead parking lot and the Riverfront Hotel.

The trail will remain open, but users are asked to exercise caution to avoid any interference with the testing.  Richland says they periodically test the Columbia River shoreline for ground stability and erosion.

While the trail remains open, the area between the trail and the water will be blocked off while the engineers work.

For more information from the city click here.

