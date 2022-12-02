Richland Seeks to Fill Vacant City Council Seat

Richland City Hall (Google street view-Ken Hall) Richland City Hall (Google street view-Ken Hall) loading...

With Michael Alvarez leaving the council to take his newly elected post as a Benton County Commissioner, The City of Richland is looking to fill his vacant seat.

Alvarez will vacate his seat January 3, 2023

Alvarez previously held Council Seat 7 but will be leaving to assume his county duties, so Richland will be looking for interested citizens who would like to apply to fill the position. According to the City, via news release:

"Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and be a registered elector (voter). Applicants must be a resident of the City of Richland for a continuous period of at least two years prior to their election or appointment. Applicants cannot hold another public office except in the National Guard, organized reserves, or as a Notary Public. In addition, candidates must be a citizen of the United States and cannot be employed by the City of Richland. "

Once chosen, the person who fills the seat will perform the duties during the rest of the unexpired term, which ends November 2023. Then, if they wish, that person can seek re-election. Each of the council seats is on a different election cycle, the #7 position will be up for election next year.

