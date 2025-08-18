Richland Road Projects to Resume August 19 After ‘Shutdown’
After what was called a labor slowdown, the City of Richland announced Monday that work will resume on several road projects.
Crews will resume work August 19
The City says several roundabout projects will be back underway. They include Trowbridge Blvd. being closed at Dallas Road, Also some revisions at Ava Way and Dallas.
The work includes, according to the City of Richland:
- "Roundabout construction
- Installation of sidewalks and ADA crossings along all directions of roundabout
- Additional widening of Dallas Rd. between Trowbridge Blvd. & Ava Way
- Installation of associated city utilities
- Extension of electrical, fiber, and natural gas utilities
- Paving portions of Dallas Rd., Trowbridge Blvd., Ava Way, and Station Dr.
- New pavement markings
- New street signs"
All the word is expected to be completed in their entirety by next spring.
