Richland Road Work Brings Traffic Revisions Monday August 4th

Richland drivers will see some revisions and detours between August 4 and 15th at the roundabout at Swift and Wright Ave.

Westbound lanes to be closed in the roundabout

Richland's Systemic Stop-Controlled Intersection Safety Improvement Project is almost finished, according to the city.

The roundabout at Swift and Wright Ave. will see the westbound lane closed for 11 days. The city provided a picture of the detour for this area.

They also say the Advanced Warning System at Duportail and Kennedy Road will be completed by August 8th. For more information on Richland's traffic safety projects, click here.