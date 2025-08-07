3- Week Road Closure Coming to South Richland August 11

The City of Richland says more road closures are coming in light of ongoing construction projects.

  Trowbridge Blvd. at Dallas Roundabout area closed soon

Trowbridge Boulevard at Dallas Road will be closed for 3 weeks from August 11 onward due to road work. It's essential road work, said Richland officials.

According to the City:

"During this time, eastbound and westbound traffic on Trowbridge Boulevard will be detoured via Gateway Avenue. Additionally, a lane shift traffic control operation will be present at the intersection of Ava Way."

The re-opening will be sometime in early September. The Dallas Road roundabouts, says the city, will improve traffic flow and safety for this rapidly growing area.

