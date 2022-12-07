RIchland Police To Launch Bold New Recruitment, Retention Program

RPD Launches new program (RPD) RPD Launches new program (RPD) loading...

Although we are not seeing the mass exodus of law enforcement officers like they are in Seattle, our local jurisdictions have seen higher than normal departures and retirements following the legislature's' assault' on agencies with their so-called police reform.

Richland PD to offer new recruitment, retention program

Richland Police Chief Brigit Clary unveiled to the City Council this week a bold new plan to recruit officers as well as retain them.

Since the legislature's unprecedented actions that have severely hampered law enforcement's ability to do their jobs, even cities like Richland have seen drops in the force.

Richland Police released information indicating that since 2021, RPD has had 22 officers "separate employment" either by retiring early, leaving law enforcement, or moving to another city or state. This is three to four times the number of normal departures.

According to RPD:

"These separations included early retirements, officers moving out of state, and choosing alternative career paths. The Richland Police Department has proudly maintained strict hiring standards throughout this hiring crisis in its commitment to hire only top-quality officers."

During the city council meeting Tuesday, Chief Clary outlined a new recruitment and retention program. The retention portion is important, as the city is trying to keep normal levels of officers while seeking new recruits to bolster the force.

According to RPD, some of the new retention incentives include:

• "Lateral officer relocation reimbursement (with some restrictions)

• Lateral officer 80-hour vacation bank incentive

• City of Richland employee referral bonus incentive"

These measures are expected to be formally approved by the council at their December 20th meeting.