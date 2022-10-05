Richland Police Seeking Plethora of Perps for Theft, Burglary, Fraud

Richland Police have featured some suspects on their Wanted Wednesday

Suspects sought on a variety of charges

RPD didn't specifically say when the offenses occurred but said these suspects are tied to or wanted in connection with several residential burglaries, as well as retail theft and fraud.

They're also wanted for alleged retail theft at Walmart, on two separate occasions. Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

Usually when retail theft suspects are featured in this manner, the dollar amount of the crime is enough to warrant charging them with a felony.