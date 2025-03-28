Richland Police Seeking Leads in Injury Hit-And-Run From February

Hit-and-run (RPD) Hit-and-run (RPD) loading...

Richland Police have issued photos seeking leads in a hit-and-run that left the victim on the ground for near 30 minutes.

The driver hit the person in the Safeway parking lot on Gage

The incident occurred on February 19th, about ten minutes before midnight.

Police say the suspect vehicle, a dark blue 2-door coupe, hit the pedestrian, then sped away at a high rate of speed.

Surveillance images showed the driver getting out of their car after the collision. They parked, then walked over to the victim, then returned to their car and sped away. The driver was tall, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes.

The victim had been knocked out, and was on the ground for 20-30 minutes before regaining consciousness. Police were not able to get a clean picture of the license plate due to poor camera quality.

possible witness (RPD)

The other image released is that of a potential witness, NOT anyone wanted for the crime. Anyone with information can call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.