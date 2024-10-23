Richland Police Seeking Hit-And-Run Driver Who Dumped Car

Location of crash, and picture of driver (RPD-google street view) Location of crash, and picture of driver (RPD-google street view) loading...

Richland Police are seeking to ID and locate this driver.

The hit-and-run driver abandoned his car

Richland Police are seeking to find this driver, Monday afternoon, he was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash at the south end of Richland. It happened at the intersection of Comstock and George Washington Way.

The man was driving a brown Volvo XC90 that turned out to be registered to someone else. Just after the crash, the man drove the car behind the nearby Richland Community Center, and left on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.

Police did not say if the Volvo had been reported stolen.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.