We've all seen various types of radar trailers. In Richland, citizens can request one for their neighborhood.

Tired of Speeders? Request a Radar Trailer

They've been around for years, radar trailers are two-wheeled 'boxes' that contain a radar gun, and they measure vehicle after vehicle as they approach. The data is fed to a display screen that usually reads "Your Speed" and shows how fast you are going.

Their use became widespread in the late 1980's and especially 90's. Studies have actually shown they are effective in reducing speeds in certain areas, although some drivers ignore them.

A Federal study shows effectiveness

In the mid 2000's, a Federal Highway Administration study showed radar trailers do make noticeable reductions in speeding, however, over long periods of time the effects wear off. In WA State, reductions usually average at least 5 MPH, but especially in residential areas, as much as 10. And, speeding is sometimes reduced as much as 66 percent.

The downside is, if a trailer is present in the same area for a week or more the effectiveness wears off. People tend to ignore them.

Do Radar Trailers Create Tickets?

Radar Trailers measure speed, store data, and information for traffic engineers, and law enforcement, but they are NOT used for direct real-time or other enforcement. Trailers also are used to determine how heavy traffic flows are in certain areas, and at what times.

What is Perceived Enforcement?

The reason radar trailers work is because when a driver sees they are being clocked on radar, there is an assumed presumption they are being 'watched.' And sometimes radar trailers are combined with actual law enforcement vehicles nearby who watch the speeds as they flash on the readerboad. Then they go get that vehicle.

Richland Police have a Community Request Program

Richland Police have a readerboard program where citizens can make a formal request for a trailer to be placed in their neighborhood, or other areas they believe have too much speeding. For more information and how to make a request, click here for the City of Richland Traffic Safety Unit.