Richland Police, Benton Sheriffs Break Up ‘Kidnapping’ Attempt

Richland Police and Benton County Deputies continue to investigate a multi-layered criminal incident from Thursday afternoon.

It began around 4 PM at an apartment complex in Richland

RPD got a call from a citizen who said it appeared a young woman was being forced into a car by three persons at the Mowry Square Apartments. The location is north of Van Giesen, and northwest of Jefferson Elementary School.

Just a few moments later, Richland Officers learned that two juvenile females had "run away from school" in Kennewick and they were with a man who resided at the same complex.

Officers, with help from Benton County Deputies, located the suspect vehicle near Leslie and Bartlett Road. One male suspect fled the scene, and the other stayed in the vehicle and was arrested. With help from a BCSO Drone, officers located and arrested the second male.

The two juvenile girls were safely located, and RPD and the BCSO learned they are wards of the state. Officers did not state whose custody they were released to but they were safely returned.

Now the investigation is turning to what the relationship is between the suspects and the girls.