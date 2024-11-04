Richland MMA Fighter Sought On $18K Insurance Fraud Charges

The Washington State Insurance Commissioner's Office (WICO) released information Monday, indicating a former Richland, WA man is being sought on felony charges.

The suspect failed to show up at court hearing in October

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bryan Caraway, on what the WICO says are several felony charges. Caraway was supposed to appear for a pre-trial hearing October 3rd in Benton County Superior Court.

Caraway, originally from Yakima, is a former MMA Fighter who, according to ESPN, last participated in UFC or major fights in 2018.

He's accused of insurance fraud involving the alleged (fake) theft of an all-terrain vehicle from his home in Richland in December of 2018. The WICO says Caraway reported the theft of a 2015 Polaris RZR, he bought a policy on the vehicle that same month, December 21st., and filed the claim six days later.

According to the WICO:

"He told GEICO that he bought the vehicle and contents, including helmets, a battery charger and spare tire, for $18,500 and provided a title showing his ex-girlfriend gifted it to him in January 2018.

The investigation showed evidence that Caraway forged the title, and that the vehicle was not in fact stolen but was owned by and in possession of his ex-girlfriend. Caraway withdrew the claim, and GEICO referred the case to Kreidler’s CIU as required by state law."

Anyone who may know where Caraway is, the WICO asks they contact local law enforcement or report information to the WICO fraud tip information site.