Richland McMurray Shooting Suspect Apprehended in Vegas

The final suspect sought in connection to the shooting and fatal assault in Richland on January 26th is in custody.

Suspect located, captured by police

Back on January 26th, Richland Police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of McMurray where two people had staggered out of a residence, having been shot. An investigation of the residence turned up a man who had been fatally beaten and died in the garage. The deceased man was identified as Jeremy Yockey.

Two suspects, identified as Michael Reep and Laura Garcia, were said to have sped away from the scene in a vehicle. Garcia was later arrested, but Reep eluded custody.

Wednesday night February 1st, a tip led Richland Police to a residence on Venus Circle, west of Steptoe, where Reep was said to be at.

However, before they could extract him, he sped out of the home's garage, slamming the car he was driving off at least two Richland Police cruisers. He then sped away, and officers were not able to chase him due to the new police pursuit laws.

Reep is now in custody

Now, thanks to help from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.A.S.T. team working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, Reep was captured.

According to Richland Police:

"Reep was arrested on several charges of 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm stemming from our investigation, and he will eventually be extradited back to Benton County. He was located walking to a convenience store."

No other information has been released, more details are expected soon.