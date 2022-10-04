Richland Massage Therapist Suspended, Facing Indecent Liberties

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Because he is facing legal charges, the State of Washington has suspended the license of massage therapist Kyle Stephen Pierce pending the outcome of the charges.

Therapist fired from Elements Massage in 2020.

Pierce is facing four Class B Felony counts of Indecent Liberties, stemming from multiple workplace locations.

According to the Department of Health and legal papers, Pierce worked at Elements Massage in Richland between May of 2019 and June 2020 and was cited in 5 incidents of inappropriate contact and unauthorized massages of a client's breasts.

Court papers indicate he was fired from Elements for state violations related to these actions. He then went to work at A La Mode Spa located on Fowler Street in Richland. On November 23rd. 2021, court papers indicate he twice brushed an area between a female client's legs, as well as massaging the side of her breasts.

The exact status of his employment with A La Mode was not stated in the court papers, but in February of this year, four counts of Indecent Liberties were filed against him in Benton County Superior Court.

The suspension prevents him from massaging work of any kind, pending the outcome of the court proceedings. As of the filing of the suspension, on September 26th, 2022, Pierce has 20 days to respond.