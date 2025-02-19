Richland Man Dies in Porta Potty Fire He Set Himself

Richland officials, including the Benton County Coroner, have confirmed they're investigating the death of a man who apparently burned to death in a porta-potty.

The man died in the outhouse on the Chamna Natural Preserve

Around 10:30 AM Wednesday, according to the TC Herald, Richland Police were notified about a body found in the preserve, inside the toilet.

Authorities say it appears the man was inside, and set the fire himself. Investigators found gas and a propane blowtorch inside with the man's body.

It is not known if he did it intentionally to commit suicide, an autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The investigation continues.

The man was found in the nature preserve on the east side of town, near the intersection of Highway 240 and Interstate 182 to Pasco. The large area is popular with hikers, walkers, and cyclists.