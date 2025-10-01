Juvenile Suspect Arrested After Richland Firearms Assault

A juvenile teen has been jailed and is facing charges.

Richland and West Richland Police respond to Walmart

Around 4:22 PM Wednesday, Officers responded to the Richland Walmart about a weapons assault.

Get our free mobile app

Witnesses said a male pointed a gun at another person in the parking lot. The suspect fled toward Home Depot to the west as West Richland Police also showed up.

The suspect was captured without incident in the parking lot at Home Depot, turns out he'd pointed a gun at two different victims. He's now facing multiple assault charges. Even if a weapon is not discharged, a person can still be charged with assault for threatening another with a firearm.

The suspect is officially charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Assault.