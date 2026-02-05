Soon, Emergency Blood Supplies to Be Carried Onboard Richland EMS Vehicles

It's an idea that's not completely brand new, but until now, logisitics made it more difficult.

Soon Richland EMS Vehicles Will Carry Emergency Blood Onboard

The City of Richland has announced a new program called the pre-hospital blood transfusion program. Often, Emegency personnel find themselves in a situation where an injured person needs blood badly. Sadly, victims sometimes bleed out, especially if transport takes a long time.

This new program would allow an infusion of blood to happen on the way to the hospital. EMS Vehicles would carry refrigerated bags of blood, and a person could receive a transfusion before they arrive. Sometimes this could mean the difference between life and death.

The City says the idea has strong support from the "American College of Surgeons, American College of Emergency Physicians, International Association of EMS Chiefs, and the National Association of EMS Physicians."

This would make Richland the first Eastern WA City of have such a resource. To help jumpstart the supply, and to call attention to the effort, Richland EMS and Fire will be staging a blood drive Tuesday, March 31st. to be held at Fire Station #74 at 2710 Duportail St. in Richland. It will be from 8 AM until 6 PM, and anyone who is healthy and able to donate is encouraged.

And, donors can register for a chance to win some prizes, including a $15 Amazon gift card, a free commemorative shirt, or even a free A1C screening.

For more details, see the City of Richland website, OR you can directly register to donate here (to be eligible for prizes, you need to pre-register).