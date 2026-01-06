After 11 Years, Noteable Local Eatery Abruptly Closes Their Doors in Richland

If you liked wraps, smoothies and more, the local menu just got smaller.

Fresh Leaf Co. shuts down over the holidays

According to an Instagram post and the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, owner Juan Carillo shut down the operation December 26th, based on the social media post.

The restaurant, which featured sandwiches, wraps, smoothies and salads, began life 11 years ago at 2617 West. Kennewick Ave. Then around 2020-2021, due to a non-renewed lease, they relocated to 1080 George Washington Way in Richland.

This is where they were originally located in Kennewick.

They shared a business strip complex on GW Way with Porter's Real Barbeque, the building is owned by Vandervert Developments.

Few details were given, but the TCAJOB reports Carillo said there were multiple reasons for closing, there are apparently no plans to continue operations.