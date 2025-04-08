Richland DUI Driver Tries to Smoke Fentanyl During Traffic Stop

Area of drugged driver (Google street view) Area of drugged driver (Google street view) loading...

Richland Police had to break out window of a suspect's vehicle during a traffic stop Monday.

Richland Officers responded to suspicious driver

Monday afternoon, Richland Police were called to the 500 block of Sanford Ave. when a neighbor noticed a man slumped over behind the wheel of a Chevy Trailblazer.

As Officers approached they noticed the rear license plate indicated the vehicle was stolen. The driver woke up, and drove away, plowing over stop sticks laid out as a precaution.

The driver kept speeding through several red lights until a Richland Officer used a pit maneuver to disable the driver's vehicle near Aaron Drive and Highway 240. But despite the stop, Officers have to break out the driver's window as the man refused to obey commands, and tried to smoke Fentanyl during the stop.

He continued to struggle even as he was being removed from the vehicle. After being treated at an area hospital, he was booked into the Benton County Jail on a variety of charges.