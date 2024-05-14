Richland DUI Crash Driver Tries Switching Seats with Passenger

It appears what were once incidents that occurred on weekends are now rapidly spreading to more weeknights.

Richland Police corral a pair of DUI drivers

Richland Police are reporting late Monday night they responded to a pair of DUI incidents, both were crashes.

Around 8:45 PM on Lincoln Landing on Keene Road, which runs between the movie theater and Golds' Gym.

The male driver rear-ended another car, and then attempted to switch seats with his female passenger prior to Police coming up to the window, but it didn't work.

Then later at the intersection of Williams and Jadwin, another vehicle failed to stop for a red light and slammed into another car. There was no mention of any injuries, but both drivers are now in the Benton County jail on DUI and possibly other charges.