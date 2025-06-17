Richland DUI Crash Drive Facing Vehicular Assault Charges
Richland Traffic Investigators with the Police Department say an at-fault DUI driver will be facing charges.
The Friday night crash sent both drivers to the hospital
Police were called to the intersection of George Washington Way and Comstock Street about the incident, and found the two vehicles, and both drivers suffering multiple injuries.
They were both transported, but no updates on their conditions are known, but nothing was said about them being life-threatening.
However, the investigation showed the at-fault driver was intoxicated, and they will be facing Vehicular Assault Charges because of the victim's injuries.
The charges were delayed against the DUI driver because they were taken to the hospital, the investigation continues.
