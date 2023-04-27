Richland DUI–“Can’t Miss Him”–Car Parked in Middle of Street

DUI driver (RPD) DUI driver (RPD) loading...

Sometimes, it's very obvious

Richland Police respond to DUI early Thursday morning

Around 5 AM, Richland Police got a call from a witness who informed them about a potential DUI driver in a residential neighborhood.

While it was not one of the busier areas, the driver was said to be at the intersection of Wright Ave. and Roberdeau St.

RPD says the woman who called it in was 100 percent accurate when she told officers "You can't miss him," because the white sedan was parked in the middle of the intersection, partially blocking the lanes of travel.

No word if the engine was off, or if the driver was awake, but now they're in the Benton County jail, and the car has been towed.