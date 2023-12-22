Richland Could Land Big Norwegian Battery Company

The Richland City Council this week cleared the way for the city to potentially land a large overseas company.

Norwegian battery technology firm looking at Richland as one of two finalists

Cenate, a company based out of Norway, produces materials that are used in lithium-ion batteries. The company employs well over 200 people and is looking at expanding in the US. Richland's Northwest Advanced Clean Energy Park is a potential landing spot for the company, one other venue is being considered in Butte, Montana.

The Council cleared the way for the sale of 50 acres in the 1,341-acre facility to be sold to Cenate if they choose Richland.

According to city officials:

" If selected, this collaboration is expected to create 250 living-wage jobs, further enhancing the city's economic landscape.

This project is the second to be located in the Northwest Advanced Clean Energy Park established by the City of Richland, Port of Benton, and Energy Northwest."

Richland officials expect an update, or perhaps a final decision by early 2024.