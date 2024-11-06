Richland Cops Say Child Given Pot Candy While Trick or Treating

Richland Police continue to investigate the poisoning of a child, who was apparently given pot-laced candy edibles from a house while they were trick-or-treating.

The 8-year-old hild required medical attention

Monday, RPD was made aware of a child who became seriously ill after eating some of their Halloween candy.

According to RPD:

"The child’s parents had discovered that their son had consumed 600 mg of THC "Nerds Gummy Clusters" candy marked “Medicated,” which they had received while trick-or-treating on Halloween night. The child began consuming the candy on the 4th and started showing unusual symptoms around 6:00 PM that day, including feeling thirsty and appearing pale."

RPD says the child had appeared to be intoxicated, and was rushed to a medical facility. The child is recovering, but now RPD is trying to narrow down the location where the child received the adult-only edible.

According to RPD:

"North and south on Mark Ave, Muriel CT (entirety of location), Meadows Drive E. (the southern portion before the large bend in the road), Michael Ave. (southernmost portion), and Patricia Court (entirety of location)."

Get our free mobile app

They are encouraging any parents who's child may have trick-or-treated in this area to check their child's candy for any similar products.

Police have not indicated what charges the suspect(s) might be facing, but it is illegal to distribute such items to children.