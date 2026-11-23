The Fieldhouse was hoped to be operational at the beginning of the school year, but the 'official' ribbon cutting and open house are coming soon.

Voters Approved the Project in February of 2025

Five years in the making, the College Place School District says the 10,000 square foot building has a myriad of uses, it will hold two full-size basketball courts, or 3 volleyball courts. It can also accomodate batting cages, indoor soccer and even P.E. for students. It also has room for wrestling mats.

The plan also has restooms, concession and storage areas. It was paid for by careful budgeting via capital grants, savings and interest, and drawing from other funds that could contribute money. It didn't cost taxpayers a dime.

The $2.7 Million Dollar Project WIll Have It's Open House Wednesday Dec. 2nd

The event will begin at 4 PM, with an early 'sneak peek' for College Place SD Coaches at 3:30 PM. The public is welcome to attend, and there will be tours of the new facility.

Officials say it will also be available for certain types of rental, and can be adapted for other uses besides sports. The storage area allows for multiple sports useage, as equipment can be kept there internally.

It's located at 1755 College Ave. behind College Place High School.