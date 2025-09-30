Kennewick Police Seeking CA-Based Retail Theft ‘Family’

Kennewick Police have issued a bulletin about a 3 member family who has committed a series of thefts from shoppers across the Tri-Cities area in late summer.

The family distracts shoppers, then steals from their purses

KPD says the family would look for women who were shopping alone and had their purses in the seat of the shopping cart.

While one suspect would distract the victim, the others would carefully and discreetly remove wallets, phones and other valuables from their purse. Usually, the theft would not be discovered until later.

Police said they would speak in broken English, which is believed to be a ruse, and they managed to make ove $14,000 in fraudulent purchases using stolen money and cards. They came here from California in a red Toyota minivan with CA plates.

KPD says their vehicle was last seen near the Oregon/California border, but they have made numerous trips to region. It is not clear if they have any ties to the area, but the male has been identified as 39-year-old George Stefan.

The vehicle has a small dent in the center of the hood, and the CA Plate number is 911S879. Anyone who sees this vehicle, or these persons, call (509)-628-0333.