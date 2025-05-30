Results Mixed on WA School Cellphone Bans

Some WA state schools, as well as others around the nation, have student cellphone bans. But are they the catch-all to improve academic performance?

Early indications are...

According to Geekwire, one Seattle-area middle school, Robert Eagle School, requires students to lock up phones in zipper pouches during the day. It's one of the more restrictive bans in the District and perhaps the state.

Teachers apparently love the ban, students not thrilled, but educators say they have seen increased interaction between students and some improvement in communication. On the downside, it's been harder for parents to get information to students, but school officials claim they're working it out.

What do experts say?

Researchers at the University of Washington have been tracking progress of the one-year ban.

The International Adolescent Connection and Technology Laboratory at UW sent out 4,400 questionnaires as part of a survey, but not directly linked to the Seattle SD. Parents appeared to be in favor and liked the ban. 15-20 percent of the students reported improvements in ability to pay attention, understand the work and get it finished.

15-20 percent, however, reported worsening emotion, stress, loss of identity and what the study said was "personal authenticity."

The results of a similar study conducted in England involving 1,227 students were released in April, and showed there was apparently no direct correlation between school cellphone bans and noticeably increased academic performance. However, that study did show increased reliance on cellphones in teens and adolescents can have negative aefects on social skills, interaction, and even self-esteem over longer periods of time.

Many researchers have found and believe overreliance on tech is not good for people especially for youth, but to say cellphone bans greatly increase academic performance--the jury is still out on that one.

