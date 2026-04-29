A new report from Axios news service says important public information is potentially being delayed, and perhaps even 'edited' by WA Gov. Bob Ferguson's Office.

A Number of Important Public Alerts Have Not Been Sent in A Timely Manner

Axios obtained emails and other data from five different WA state agencies, according to MyNorthwest.com.

The agencies are the State Patrol, Department of Health, Dept. of Transportation and others as well as the Governor's Office. Unlike before, all public press releases and information is being funneled through the Governor's Office for review before they are released. This is calling into question the transparency of the state and the Office of the Governor. The last 3 Governors of WA did not do this, not even Inslee.

Axios Refers to it As A 'Sign-Off" Policy

Alll important medical, health, transportation and other public releases and alerts have to be 'signed off' by Ferguson's Office prior to release, and Axios says even Ferguson himself has 'edited' or looked over these releases. His Office says that number has been very "small."

In one glaring case, an important release about a measles case at SeaTac Airport last October was delayed while the message was reviewed and edited by the Governor's Office.

Is the Governor's Office Meddling With Information? Micromanagement?

Axios and MyNorthwest said some government agency workers said this new policy is a "continual barrier" to their work, and according to MyNorthwest.com:

"... a communications official at the transportation department said the review system was consuming significant time and making it difficult to meet deadlines."

Is This New Policy Being Used to 'Dodge' Political Bullets or Tough Questions?

State Agency Leaders also claim the policy is being used to avoid answering tough questions. One such example was about the WIC (Women Infants Children) Program that last year was affected by the Federal government shutdown. According to Axios, Department of Health Spokesperson Raechel Sims said in an email:

"Last week, we were instructed by the Governor's office to decline all interview requests related to WIC to avoid questions related to the State's budget shortfalls and why there was no backup funding for the program."

Ferguson's Communications Director Brianna Aho, whom he brought with him from the AG's Office, has always been very protective of her boss. She claims the new processes are to improve communciation and coordination between agencies and government.

Is it Borderline Censorship?

When he was Attorney General, stories that reflected negatively on Ferguson or his Office would often bring an email from Aho, questioning the validity or content of the report. We know, because we received a few while he was in Office. NO other major WA state leader ever did that over the last ten years.

MyNorthwest.com and Axios say the report casts doubts on the transparency of the information being released to the public, information they need to know in a timely manner.