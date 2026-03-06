Repeat Grant County Drug Offender Gets Another 15 Years Behind Bars

A Grant County drug suspect who was previously let out of half of his sentence is now back behind bars.

The Man Was Granted a Compassionate Release

55-year-old Gregory Wilson of Moses Lake had been sentenced in 2015, to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking, but a few years into his term, the US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA said he filed, and was granted, what's called a Compassionate Release. He only had to serve half his term, despite strong objections from Federal officials, he was turned loose. He'd claimed he was a changed man and only wanted to spend time with his elderly parents and a minor child.

However, he will now spend another 15 years in jail, because he was arrested in 2023 for more activity. Officials said the Moses Lake PD learned within six months of his release he had begun to move drugs again.

He was Arrested While Driving a Load of Drugs from Yakima to Moses Lake

The MLPD conducted a controlled buy of meth during a sting operation to build more evidence against Wilson. Then according to the US Attorney's Office:

". As the federal investigation progressed, law enforcement was able to locate him traveling from Yakima with a drug load of methamphetamine and fentanyl bound for the Moses Lake community."

Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced him to 15 years, he will be at least 70 when he gets out, and another ten years of supervised probation for his crimes.

By Law criminals can file these Compassionate Release requests, the same kind Wilson abused.