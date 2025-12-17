After 9-year Investigation, Kennewick Serial Graffiti Vandal Jumps Bail, Arrested Again

There's an area in downtown Boise known as Freak Alley, where the back alleyways of an entire city block are devoted to the incredible graffiti artistic abilities of creators all over the walls. Sanctioned by the city, it's extremely cool to look at. This Kennewick vandal tagger is far from that. (images are from Freak Alley).

Suspect has a list of crimes going back to 2016.

Kennewick Police say after a 9-year investigation, they've been able to link dozens of crimes to a man named Michael Lee Fouse. The 32-year-old tagging vandal has caused thousands of dollars in repainting costs from tagging numerous buildings. They range from homes, to garages to businesses and more.

Going by the street name of "Kapo," he's tied to at least 68 crimes, 15 of which are estimated by a professional painter to require at least $11K to cover up. Some of the others are even more expensive. According to KPD on Facebook:

"In June Fouse was located and charged with Malicious Mischief 1st Degree and Malicious Mischief 2nd Degree. Fouse then failed to show up for his court date related to this case and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Detectives learned of more graffiti Fouse committed after being contacted by police while awaiting court."

On Friday, December 12th, an Officer patrolling Columbia Park located Fouse, he was arrested and booked again, but bonded out. KPD says if he fails to show again, they will round him up.

It was mentioned earlier in this story perhaps he belongs in Boise, but Freak Alley actually requires artists to have talent to display. It was created a number of years ago to allow graffiti artists a legal way to express their work, showcasing some of the most creative.

