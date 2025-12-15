Holiday Christmastown Delayed in Leavenworth Until December 20th, at Least

Due to surging waters from the Wenatchee River, power was knocked out in Leavenworth.

Crews working to restore power for citizens, medical facilities and more

The decision was made by city officials to temporarily suspend the Christmastown lights and celebration in Leavenworth due to power outages, and the need to restore necessary services first.

According to FOX13 in Seattle, the city issued the word heading into the weekend:

"Due to the significant impact of the weather, the Village of Lights display and Gazebo events in Front Street Park for the Christmastown festival will not be illuminated this weekend. All scheduled entertainment and concerts for the weekend have also been canceled."

However, officials say it's very likely the Christmastown celebration will be able to be staged next weekend, December 20th and 21st. The city said on their Facebook page the power interruptions affected at least 5,000 people, other reports aid 3,000.

They also said repairs are being made to several parking lots in the area used by motorists in conjunction with the Christmastown event.

Work continued from the weekend into this next week.